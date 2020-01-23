Countrywide campaign to be launched on Kashmir issue from Jan 25: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to start the countrywide campaign on Kashmir issue from January 25, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to PM on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Communication Minister Murad Saeed, the foreign minister said on directives of the prime minister the campaign would be launched across the country to show solidarity with Kashmir people who were put under siege by BJP government since August 5, 2019.

وزیر خارجہ شاہ محمود قریشی، مراد سعید، فردوس عاشق و دیگر کی نیوز کانفرنس وزیر خارجہ شاہ محمود قریشی، مراد سعید، فردوس عاشق و دیگر کی نیوز کانفرنس Posted by ARY News on Thursday, January 23, 2020

FM Qureshi said regional peace and security is under threat due to India’s step of revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir, adding that Kashmiris are under military lockdown by BJP government from past 172 days.

Responding to a question, he said entire India stands against the citizenship amendment act that exposed the reality of so-called secular and democratic India before the world community. FM Qureshi said the whole nation is united to raise the case of innocent Kashmiris on every international forum.

Briefing media about the schedule of the campaign, FM Qureshi said that culture show would be held on January 27 in which Kashmir cause will be focused. Similarly, on January 28 an image exhibition would be arranged across the country in which stories of Kashmiri people will be shown.

He further said that a seminar on Kashmir issue would be held in Islamabad on January 30, while Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam will hold a press conference on January 31.

“A ceremony will be held in Convention Centre Islamabad on February 3 for youth in which ground realities and Kashmir issue will be raised effectively. Ration would be distributed at Azad Jammu and Kashmir refugee camps on the same day,” added FM Qureshi.

Here’s a complete schedule of Kashmir campaign:

January 25- Launch of Kashmir campaign across the country.

January 27- Culture show in Islamabad

January 28- Photo exhibition at major art galleries of the country, showing the struggle of Kashmiri people.

January 30- Seminar on Kashmir issue.

January 31- Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam will hold a press conference.

February 3- Ceremony for Youth in Islamabad’s Convention Centre and Ration distribution at Azad Jammu and Kashmir refugee camps.

February 4 – Kashmir Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

February 5- Human chain in AJK and ‘Kashmir solidarity’ rallies across the country. PM Imran Khan to address the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad as well as a public rally in Mirpur.

People of Kashmir Valley remained confined to their houses due to ongoing military lockdown and internet blackout on the 172nd consecutive day.

It must be noted that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed throughout the country on 5th February.

