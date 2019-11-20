Web Analytics
Pakistan to introduce electric buses to fight air pollution

Electric buses

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to launch electric buses in the country to combat air pollution.

As per details, the federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with private ride-hailing service to introduce electric vehicles in the country.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary and CEO of bus hailing service in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to Radio Pakistan.

Under the MoU, the company will introduce electric battery-powered buses and also spend 12 billion rupees to expand its transport bus service in the country.

The federal cabinet meeting, held on November 4, had given approval to the draft policy of electric motor vehicles.

Read More: Federal cabinet approves electric motor vehicle policy

the cabinet gave approval to the country’s electric motor vehicle policy. PM Khan ordered that the commerce and industry and production ministries will provide guidance to the federal government for the implementation of the policy

