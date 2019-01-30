Pakistan to participate in ‘9th Beijing Film Festival’: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced that Pakistan would participate in the ‘9th Beijing International Film Festival’.

Talking to the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry appreciated Beijing for allowing Pakistani films to be screened in Chinese cinemas.

He said that the government wanted to establish a media university and a technical media institute in collaboration with China. The minister underscored the need for co-producing feature films and exchange of information. Fawad Chaudhry also stressed upon transfer of technology.

While the Chinese envoy said that the country’s new visa regime indicated an open, confident and secure Pakistan. He said that the display of Pakistani films in Chinese cinemas would promote people to people contact between the two countries.

The ambassador said that under the next phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) both countries would focus on joint ventures in special economic zones, poverty reduction, health and education.

Earlier, a delegation of a Chinese company, on January 28, had called on Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and expressed their interest to invest in Pakistan’s music and film industry.

Talking to the Chinese delegation, Fawad Chaudhry had said that Pakistani music is very rich and full of varieties. He said that our music was famous not only in the subcontinent but also in the other parts of the world.

