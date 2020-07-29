‘Pakistan to plant one million trees on Tiger Force Day’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that Tiger Force volunteers will plant one million saplings across the country on August 9, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the special assistant said that Tiger Force volunteers will fully participate in tree plantation campaigns on Tiger Force Day to be observed on the ninth of the next month.

Usman Dar said the forest department will identify the sites of tree plantation, and the Tiger Force volunteers in collaboration with the district administration will plant the saplings.

“A Tiger Force App has been launched to empower the volunteers”, he said, adding that the government has decided to reopen Tiger Force registration.

He said that one million youth have been registered under Tiger Force and the government has so far benefited from three hundred thousand volunteers.

These volunteers have played an important role during the Coronavirus crisis, said Dar and added that the services of Tiger Force were lauded at the international level too.

He urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to benefit from the services of Tiger Force.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced on Tuesday that country would observe Tiger Force Day on August 9 aimed to accelerate efforts for tree plantation across the country.

In his message, the Prime Minister asked the Tiger Force volunteers to participate in a plantation campaign with full energy.

