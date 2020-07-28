PM Khan lauds Usman Dar for keeping Tiger Force active

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has hinted at opening of Corona Relief Tiger Force registration again, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He was talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad, who called on him at his office. During the meeting, preparations for Tiger Force Day celebrations were also discussed.

PM Khan also lauded efforts of Usman Dar for keeping the Corona Tiger Force active and for being acknowledged at world level.

On the occasion, Usman Dar also presented a letter penned by All-China Youth Federation to him, requesting to share the operational details of the force.

Read more: PM Imran announces to celebrate ‘Tiger Force Day’ after Eidul Azha

Last week, All-China Youth Federation had requested the government of Pakistan to share operational details of the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF).

“We are informed that in a recent month, Usman Dar has been leading a campaign called ‘Tiger Force’, promoting the engagement of the youth voluntaries of all the country to fighting against the pandemic. The Chinese Youth are very interested in it and hope to learn from it in order to enhance voluntary service targeting to the pandemic fighting and economy recovery,” read the letter, forwarded by the Chinese youth federation.

Comments

comments