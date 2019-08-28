Pakistan, Turkey agree to intensify cooperation in aviation field   

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday decided to further enhance bilateral cooperation in aviation field, ARY News reported.

It was decided during a meeting between Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan in Islamabad.

Talking to the Turkish ambassador, Ghulam Sarwar said that relations between Pakistan and Turkey based on trust and respect. He said, “We are thankful to leadership of Turkey for extending support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.”

Mustafa Yurdakul said that Turkey was keen on enhancing ties with Pakistan in aviation and other sectors.

It is pertinent to mention here that Air Services Agreement between Pakistan and Turkey was signed in 1972. Under the agreement, PIA and Air Blue were operating in Turkey while Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines were working in Pakistan.

Under another agreement between the aviation sectors of the two countries, PIA will continue its operations in Istanbul, Ankara and 4 other points while designated airlines of Turkey will be operational in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Queta and Sialkot.

Designated airlines of each country were allowed to operate 47 flights. This includes 14 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Karachi, 6 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Lahore,7 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Islamabad, 4 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Faislabad,4 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Quetta and 4 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Sialkot.

