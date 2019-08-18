Turkey welcomes UNSC session on Kashmir conflict

ANKARA: Turkey has welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on Kashmir dispute and urged the UN to play a “more” active role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute within the framework of the UN resolutions.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the consultations held by the UN Security Council on Friday on the recent developments in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry also reiterated its wish that the dispute be resolved through dialogue between the parties concerned. It also called for calm and avoiding unilateral steps that would escalate tension.

Earlier, the UNSC met behind the closed doors in over five decades to discuss the Kashmir issue upon the request of Pakistan and China.

The meeting was convened following the Indian government’s recent decision to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi had said that the Security Council’s emergency meeting has nullified Indian claims that Kashmir is their internal matter.

Kashmir region has been facing a communication blockade since Aug. 5, when India scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

For the first time, landline services were also snapped across the region, thus making it impossible for people to communicate with the outside world.

