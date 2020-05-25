Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance cooperation in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: In a effort to address the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan and Turkey on Monday agreed to boost bilateral cooperation, ARY News reported.

The resolve came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the telephone call, PM Imran Khan briefed the Turkish president on the steps taken by his government to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He thanked President Erdogan for providing valuable medical equipment, which was reflective of historic linkages between the two countries to help each other in times of need.

Discussing the long term economic repercussions of COVID-19, PM Imran said that a comprehensive coordinated plan of action on debt relief and restructuring was needed to stave off socio-economic turbulence.

The prime minister highlighted his call for “global initiative on debt relief” for developing countries aimed at helping them cope with the challenges.

He briefed the Turkish president on the worsening human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir, accentuated by double lockdown and intensified military crackdown.

PM Imran also shared Pakistan’s concerns on India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, while the world was preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

Earlier, the two leaders exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the occasion, President Erdogan offered condolences on the tragic crash of airplane in Karachi and reiterated Turkish nation’s strong support to its Pakistani brethren in this difficult time.

