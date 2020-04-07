Pakistan, Turkey resolve to jointly combat coronavirus pandemic  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey on Tuesday agreed to jointly fight against the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The agreement over a joint strategy against the pandemic was reached during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkesh President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Imran Khan offered condolences over the loss of precious lives in Turkey due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lauding the efforts of Ankara in dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak, PM Imran extended the country’s full support to Turkey in this regard.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan for facilitation of stranded Pakistanis in the country.

Read More: PIA aircraft brings back 194 Pakistanis stuck in Turkey

Earlier on April 3, 194 Pakistanis stuck in Turkey had returned back home on board a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The national flag carrier’s Boeing-777 aircraft had brought back home the air travellers stuck in Istanbul owing to suspension of international flights to the country to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

They will be all screened and shifted into quarantine before being allowed to proceed to their homes.

Comments

comments