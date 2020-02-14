Pakistan, Turkey ink several MoUs for cooperation in various fields

ISLAMABAD: In a step to transform fraternal ties into economic partnership, Pakistan and Turkey on Friday signed a number of agreements and memorandum of understanding for cooperation in various fields, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Pakistan and Turkey signed a joint declaration on the strategic economic framework between the two countries.

The documents were signed and exchanged by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Meanwhile, three MoUs on cooperation between the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Turkish government have been inked during a ceremony at the Prime Minister Office.

A similar agreement was signed by Turk Halal Accreditation and Pakistan National Accreditation Council. Another MoU was inked by Turkish Aerospace Industries and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

A cooperation agreement was signed between TRT Turkey and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation. DG PBC Samina Waqar signed and exchanged the document with her Turkish counterpart.

The ceremony came after the conclusion of the plenary session of the 6th round of Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had vowed to take Pak-Turkey bilateral trade volume to $1 billion in the first phase and eventually to US$ 5 billion later.

Addressing the Pakistan-Turkey Business Forum in Islamabad, he had said there was vast scope for increasing the current two-way trade volume of 800 million dollars.

“We want to take the commercial relations between the two brotherly countries to the same level as political ties,” the Turkish president had said He had aid the two countries can collaborate in a number of industries for their mutual benefit.

