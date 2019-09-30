Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia to launch BBC type English language TV Channel: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared a picture of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Malaysian Counterpart Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of recent UN General Assembly session in New York in which they decided to set up a BBC type English language TV Channel.

ہماری وہ ملاقات جس میں ہم نے بی بی سی کی طرز پر انگریزی چینل کے آغاز کا فیصلہ کیا جو مسلمانوں کو درپیش مسائل اجاگر کرنے کے علاوہ “اسلاموفوبیا” کیخلاف بھی برسرپیکار ہوگا۔ pic.twitter.com/w8NTmouCVf — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 30, 2019

The prime minister in his tweet said, apart from highlighting Muslim issues, the channel will also fight Islamophobia.

On September 26, Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia had decided to launch a joint English channel to counter Islamophobia.

Read more: Pakistan, Malaysia, Turkey to open English channel to tackle Islamophobia

The decision was taken following a trilateral meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad of Malaysia n New York.

