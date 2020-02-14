Pakistan, Turkey resolve to transform bilateral ties into strong strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey on Friday reiterated their firm resolve to transform bilateral fraternal relations into a strong strategic partnership between the two countries.

A joint declaration issued at the conclusion of 6th session of Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad, reaffirmed that the time-tested and unmatched relationship between the two countries are embedded in a common historical, religious and cultural heritage.

The two sides emphasized that the bilateral fraternal relations are a sacred trust, that must be protected, nurtured and transmitted onwards to successive generations as a common heritage.

The statement underlined the importance and centrality of the Turkey-Pakistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism in expanding Turkey-Pakistan bilateral relations, Radio Pakistan reported.

The leadership of the two countries welcomed the finalization of the landmark Pakistan-Turkey declaration of the strategic economic framework and the action plan.

The joint declaration reiterated the common resolve of the two countries to fight the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Read More: Pakistan, Turkey to work together against Islamophobia: PM Imran Khan

It underscored the need for addressing the root causes of terrorism, including by resolving prolonged conflicts and ending situations of foreign occupation.

Both the countries reaffirmed that terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality or civilization; and calling for extending the scope of the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime to individuals and entities currently outside its ambit.

The declaration expressed deep concern at the rising tide of Islamophobia, and condemning in the strongest terms the recent terrorist and racist attacks against Muslims across the globe.

The leadership of the two countries recalled all the previous joint declarations signed between the two sides under the framework of Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), and the decisions made therein.

The two countries shall continue to cooperate and coordinate at regional and international forums, particularly the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the D-8 Organization, etc. through, inter alia, mutual support for joint initiatives, policies and candidacies.

The two sides agreed to work together bilaterally as well as at the global forums to address threats posed by the adverse effects of climate change, and explore avenues to enhance cooperation with regard to implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

