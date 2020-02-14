Pakistan, Turkey will work together against Islamophobia: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grateful towards Turkey for always standing alongside with Pakistan in difficult times and announced that Islamabad and Istanbul will work together against Islamophobia, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said it is the new beginning of an era of historical ties between Pakistan and Turkey after signing of the series of agreements today.

“The agreements we have signed today will benefit both countries. The nation has loved the speech of the Turkish president to the [joint session of] Parliament and I am sure, if he will contest elections here than he will definitely get a clean-sweep victory.”

“We are thankful to Turkish President to raise voice for Kashmiris who are jailed [in their own territory] for the last six months and their political leaders are also facing detention. India has crossed the limit of atrocities and barbarism against Kashmiris. Kashmir is a disputed region and it is needed to find out a solution in accordance with the UN resolutions.”

The premier also praised Erdogan for firmly standing with Pakistan in the war against terrorism. He vowed that the present government will further enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in diverse fields including television industry with Turkey.

