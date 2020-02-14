Pakistan values its unique relationship with Turkey: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan values its unique relationship with Turkey, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Talking to Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, who called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan will always stand by Turkish brethren.

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Turkish defence minister appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and for standing by Turkey and pledged the same for Pakistan.

Read More: Erdogan assures full support to Pakistan on FATF issue

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had addressed the joint sitting of the parliament and assured his full support to Islamabad on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issue.

Addressing the parliament, Erdogan had thanked Pakistan for giving him a warm welcome and allowing him to address the joint session of parliament once again.

“Pakistan is like my second home. Relations between Istanbul and Islamabad are admirable. Turkey will continue to support Pakistan on important matters as it supported in past,” Erdogan had said.

Erdogan had also quoted a poem by Allama Iqbal and said Pakistan always stabs shoulder to shoulder with Turkey in difficult times.

“People of Pakistan had always supported Turkey in their difficult times,” he had added.

Comments

comments