ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan adopted clear stance on Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) issue, ARY News reported on Friday.

Exclusively talking to ARY News after the address of Turkish president to the joint parliament, Erdogan has given a strong gesture to the international community over IoK issue. Qureshi congratulated Kashmiris on the solidarity shown by the Turkish President Erdogan.

Replying to a query, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said an important meeting of the Finance Action Task Force ( FATF) is around the corner and Turkey’s support to Pakistan on the issue, is a good omen.

The FM said India created anti-Pakistan lobby in the FATF, but China, Malaysia, Turkey, USA and EU have appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the line of the FATF guidelines.

Read more: Erdogan assures full support to Pakistan on FATF issue

He said Turkish president wishes to transform historical relations of both the countries into economic cooperation and the talks are underway in this context.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said important MoUs will be signed between both the countries in diverse fields and added that the visiting president will also attend Pak-Turk business forum meeting today.

He warm welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent visit to Malaysia, turned down the impression of any differences between both the countries.

Comments

comments