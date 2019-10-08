Pakistan-Turkey ties deepening with each passing day: Shafqat Mahmood

ANKARA: Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Mr. Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that Pakistan-Turkey relationship was deepening with each passing day under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, Shafqat Mahmood along with his 5-member delegation visited AK Party headquarters in Ankara and met with Mr. Cevdet Y lmaz, Chairman of AK Party Foreign Affairs.

Matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations, Kashmir dispute, regional security and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Turkey to help Pakistan rebuild 118-year-old historical mosque in Jhang

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat Mahmood said, “The entire world witnessed this friendship and brotherhood during United Nations General Assembly session where Turkey stood by Pakistan like a rock after India’s illegal annexation of its occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

He briefed the Turkish dignitary about reform programme of the current government and said that efforts were underway to make Pakistan’s education system responsive and relevant to market needs.

On the occasion, Cevdet Yilmaz showed satisfaction at the growing collaboration with Pakistan. He thanked Pakistan for its support during the failed 15 July 2016 coup attempt and subsequent steps taken by Pakistan in support of Turkey.

