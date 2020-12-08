Web Analytics
Pakistan is going to have two big water dams after 5 decades: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Tuesday that Pakistan is going to have two big water reservoirs after five decades. 

Sharing a video clip showing ongoing construction activities at the Mohmand Dam site on his official Twitter handle, PM Khan wrote: “After Mangla & Tarbela, five decades later Pakistan is going to have two big water dams, Mohmand and Basha.”

The Mohmand dam, according to the government, will generate 800 megawatts of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and contribute heavily to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

Also Read: PM inaugurates work on Diamer-Basha dam, says Pakistan has huge potential for hydel power

On July 15, Prime Minister Khan had inaugurated the construction work of the mega hydroelectricity project, Diamer-Basha Dam.

Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Director General  Lt. General Faiz Hameed, he had visited the reservoir site and got a detailed briefing on the project.

Also Read: Diamer-Bhasha dam to help generate jobs, end power outages: PM Imran Khan

Last month, the prime minister had visited the Diamer-Bhasha dam site to review the ongoing construction activities there. He said, “Diamer-Bhasha Dam is a vital project for water storage, power generation, increasing viability of Tarbella Dam, creating job opportunities and further strengthening economy.”

