Pakistan is going to have two big water dams after 5 decades: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Tuesday that Pakistan is going to have two big water reservoirs after five decades.

Sharing a video clip showing ongoing construction activities at the Mohmand Dam site on his official Twitter handle, PM Khan wrote: “After Mangla & Tarbela, five decades later Pakistan is going to have two big water dams, Mohmand and Basha.”

After Mangla & Tarbela, five decades later Pakistan is going to have two big water dams, Mohmand and Basha. pic.twitter.com/lM8O5xewuW — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 8, 2020

The Mohmand dam, according to the government, will generate 800 megawatts of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and contribute heavily to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

On July 15, Prime Minister Khan had inaugurated the construction work of the mega hydroelectricity project, Diamer-Basha Dam.

Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Director General Lt. General Faiz Hameed, he had visited the reservoir site and got a detailed briefing on the project.

Last month, the prime minister had visited the Diamer-Bhasha dam site to review the ongoing construction activities there. He said, “Diamer-Bhasha Dam is a vital project for water storage, power generation, increasing viability of Tarbella Dam, creating job opportunities and further strengthening economy.”

