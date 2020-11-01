Diamer-Bhasha dam to help generate jobs, end power outages: PM Imran Khan

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited the Diamer-Bhasha dam site to review the ongoing construction work, ARY News reported.

As per details, the prime minister, who is in Gilgit Baltistan on the occasion of the National Day celebrations of the region, visited the Diamer Bhasha Dam site where he was briefed on the ongoing development work by Chairman WAPDA Lt. General retried Muzammil Hussain.

On the occasion, PM Khan Khan said, “Diamer-Bhasha Dam is a vital project for water storage, power generation, increasing viability of Tarbella Dam, creating job opportunities and further strengthening economy.”

PM reviewed the ongoing work on the dam site and talked to the workers.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا دیامیر بھاشا ڈیم سائٹ کا دورہ۔ چیرمین واپڈا لیفٹیننٹ جنرل (ر) مزمل حسین نے وزیر اعظم کو جاری کام کے حوالے سے بریفنگ دی۔ وزیر اعظم نے ڈیم پر جاری کام کا جائزہ لیا اور کام کرنے والے کارکنان سے گفتگو بھی کی۔ pic.twitter.com/DxbXsLZ3xX — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 1, 2020

PM expressed his satisfaction with the pace and standard of the construction work and said that it will expedite economic activities in the area.

PM Imran Khan is accompanied by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, other ministers and officials during his visit to GB region.

