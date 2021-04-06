Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan vaccinates over 1 million people against Covid-19

pakistan covid-19 vaccinate

ISLAMABAD: Thus far, more than one million people, including health professionals and elderly citizens, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 across Pakistan.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), tweeted that more than 76,000 people were vaccinated the other day.

The total number of people who have signed up for vaccination to date has crossed the two million mark, he disclosed, adding the registered people include 600,000 health professionals and more than 1.4 million citizens aged above 50 years.

On April 4, Asad Umar said Pakistan will receive 4 million doses of China’s CanSino vaccine by the end of April.

Also Read: Dr Faisal Sultan briefs WHO Pakistan head about COVID vaccination

Talking to ARY News program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Asad Umar said that the country had received over 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. He further said that the private sector had imported over 50,000 doses of the vaccine so far.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh to resume academic activities from April 22: Saeed Ghani

Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz submits reply to LHC in NAB’s plea for bail cancellation

Lifestyle

Cricketer Hassan Ali and wife welcome baby girl

Must Read

PIA to operate 3 additional flights to UK ahead of April 9 ban

[X] Close