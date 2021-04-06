Pakistan vaccinates over 1 million people against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Thus far, more than one million people, including health professionals and elderly citizens, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 across Pakistan.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), tweeted that more than 76,000 people were vaccinated the other day.

The total number of people who have signed up for vaccination to date has crossed the two million mark, he disclosed, adding the registered people include 600,000 health professionals and more than 1.4 million citizens aged above 50 years.

On April 4, Asad Umar said Pakistan will receive 4 million doses of China’s CanSino vaccine by the end of April.

Talking to ARY News program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Asad Umar said that the country had received over 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. He further said that the private sector had imported over 50,000 doses of the vaccine so far.

