Pakistan greatly values its ties with Qatar: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces Major General Saeed Hassen Mohammad Al-Khayareen called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Wednesday, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest, regional security situation including the Afghan peace process and enhanced bilateral defense and security cooperation were discussed, said the military’s media wing.

The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its brotherly relations with its time-tested friend.

The Qatari commander appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations which over a period of time are transforming into mutually beneficial ties, said ISPR.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ,, Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honor to the visiting dignitary.

Earlier on February 22, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

