Pakistan to open Wagah Border for Afghan Transit Trade: FO

ISLAMABAD: In a major move for the revival of Afghan Transit Trade activities, Pakistan on Monday has decided to open Wagah Border, ARY News reported.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the Wagah Border would be open from July 15 for the Afghan Transit Trade under strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The decision has been taken on the special request of the Afghanistan government, said FO spokesperson.

Back in the month of April, Pakistan had also opened its Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan for the revival of trade activities on the request of Afghanistan government.

Read more: Gwadar Port made operational for Afghan Transit Trade: Dawood

The border crossing had been opened on the request of the Afghanistan authorities as a good-will gesture from Islamabad.

It may be noted that Gwadar port has also been made operational for the trade activities.

The announcement was made by the SAPM on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood.

Comments

comments