‘Made in Pakistan’ warship realization of self-reliance dream, says Navy chief

KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Sunday said that a truly ‘Made in Pakistan’ warship is the ultimate realization of the dream of self-reliance.

Addressing the 3rd Pakistan Navy Industrial Seminar in Karachi, Admiral Mahmood Abbas expressed satisfaction over the performance of the newly established Navy Research and Development Institute (NRDI) and appreciated progress of the institute in various projects.

According to a statement issued by the Navy’s spokesperson, he also praised the collaboration of NRDI with local industry and academia and said that such interactions provide opportunities to seek long term joint ventures in various emerging naval systems and technologies.

The Naval Chief emphasized on long term joint ventures and collaboration in various emerging naval systems and technologies.

Earlier on December 22, Pakistan Navy had successfully test fired different missiles in the north Arabian Sea and at Makran Coast.

According to the Navy’s spokesperson, warships and airplanes fired anti-ship missiles at sea level.

The Fast Attack Craft fired missile from the sea to surface level while missile was also fired from the underwater conventional submarine to the ground. Meanwhile, air-defence missiles were also fired from Makran Coast.

The different fired missiles accurately hit their targets. Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed firing of different missiles.

