Pakistan welcomes UNSC ‘strongly condemning’ PSX attack

UNSC Condemn PSX Attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) “strong condemnation” of a terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a statement posted on his official Twitter account said: “Pakistan welcomes United Nations Security Council (UNSC) strong condemnation of attempted terrorist attack on #PakistanStockExchange.”

“Perpetrators, organisers & sponsors of such reprehensible acts must indeed be brought to justice. Terrorism most serious threat to regional & Int’l peace.”

Read More: India orchestrated Pakistan Stock Exchange attack, PM Imran tells NA

The UN Security Council strongly condemned the “heinous and cowardly” terrorist attack – a move that India, according to government-run wire service, tried to block through its friends on the 15-member body, but failed.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” the Council said in a press statement.

Read More: India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: FM Qureshi

