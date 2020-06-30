India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that India wanted to destabilise Pakistan by sponsoring terrorism and intervening into Balochistan province, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while talking to ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, said that India is consistently intervening into Balochistan province of Pakistan in order to destabilise the country.

He added that the terrorists, who had stormed the building of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi, wanted to hold people hostage. However, the terrorist attack had been thwarted by the security officials, said Qureshi.

He said that India is also affecting the ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan. The foreign minister said that he has apprised US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad regarding the nefarious designs of India.

In order to divert public attention from its internal crisis, India is sponsoring terrorism attacks, said Qureshi, adding that the neighbouring country had also staged a drama in the name of Pulwama incident to divert world’s attention from the atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

To another question, Qureshi replied that Prime Minister Imran Khan has the confidence of the majority of lawmakers in the parliament. The opposition tried to interrupt the budget session of the National Assembly and also attempted to create differences among the leaders of the ruling political party and its coalition partners.

It was the democratic right of the opposition to demand anyone’s resignation, however, repetition of the demand on a daily basis will destroy the political environment of the country, said Qureshi.

He also responded to the opposition’s allegation regarding the lack of the majority of the ruling political party in the parliament. Qureshi said that eight lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have not attended the NA session due to coronavirus, whereas, one legislator was currently staying in Britain. Sheikh Rasheed was also unable to attend the session due to his ailment, he added.

The foreign minister said that he was fully aware of the internal situation of the opposition parties as they were not united. He revealed that many lawmakers belong to the opposition parties had not attended the NA session when the budget was being passed.

“Imran Khan is the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and he is enjoying confidence of all of the members of the political party. No one in the political party is dreaming for becoming the prime minister, nor Imran Khan is facing any challenge against his premiership.”

Qureshi said that Imran Khan heard all speeches of opposition leaders with patience despite he was not given the chance to address the House as a premier. He added that the present government will complete its five-year tenure.

While clarifying his relations with other PTI leaders, Qureshi clarified that Fawad Chaudhry is like his brother and he has no personal difference with Jahangir Tareen. He added that he has never interfered in the constituency of Jahangir Tareen. Qureshi said that he knew better about issues of Multan and was also expecting from Tareen not to interfere in his constituency.

