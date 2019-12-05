Pakistan welcomes resumption of US-Taliban talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed announcement regarding the resumption of talks between the United States and Afghan Taliban, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, foreign office said Pakistan hopes that it will lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and ultimately to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The statement said that Pakistan encourages all parties to the conflict to engage constructively as a shared responsibility. Pakistan has always maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

“An inclusive peace and reconciliation process, involving all segments of the Afghan society, is the only practical way forward,” it concluded.

The United States (US) on November 20 welcomed the release of two Western hostages, Kevin King and Timothy Weeks, from Taliban captivity in southern Afghanistan.

The duo was handed over to US forces more than three years after they were abducted in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan.

