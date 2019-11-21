In phone call, President Trump thanks PM Khan for facilitating hostages’ release

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversion with US President Donald Trump to discuss Afghan peace, bilateral issues and other matters, ARY News reported on Thursday.

وزیراعظم عمران خان اور امریکی صدر ٹرمپ کے درمیان ٹیلی فونک رابطہ وزیراعظم عمران خان اور امریکی صدر ٹرمپ کے درمیان ٹیلی فونک رابطہ — امریکی صدر نے افغانستان سے مغویوں کی رہائی میں سہولت فراہم کرنے پر عمران خان کا شکریہ ادا کیا — مغویوں کی رہائی مثبت پیش رفت ہے، وزیراعظم عمران خان#ARYNews #PMImranKhan #DonaldTrump Posted by ARY News on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed that the release of Western hostages in Afghanistan was a positive development and Pakistan was happy that they were safe and free.

President Trump thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating this positive outcome.

The premier re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the advancement of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan apprised President Trump of the current situation in Occupied Kashmir, underscoring that over 8 million people remained under siege for over 100 days now.

Appreciating President Trump’s continued engagement as well as mediation offer, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that the President must continue his efforts for the facilitation of a peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Recalling their conversations in Washington and New York, the two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral collaboration, including in relevant multilateral fora.

Pakistan and the US have also agreed to continue work together for the promotion of shared objective of establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

