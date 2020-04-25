Pakistan will win fight against COVID-19: Chinese ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his confidence, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Saturday said that Pakistani government and the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will finally win in fight against the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Yao Jing said that Chinese government and people were extending all possible assistance and support to Pakistan in fight against COVID-19.

سفیر یاو جِنگ: اس آزمائش کی گھڑی میں چینی حکومت اور چینی عوام وبا سے نمٹنے کے لئے اپنے پاکستانی ہر ممکن مدد کر رہی ہے۔ پاکستان اس مہلک وائرس پر جلد قابو پالے گی۔ میں آگے صحت مند، محفوظ اور مبارک رمضان کی خواہش کرتا ہوں۔ #RamadanMubarak #Covid_19 @ForeignOfficePk @MFA_China pic.twitter.com/T6omFK5LgS — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) April 25, 2020

On the occasion, he thanked the Pakistani government and the ISPR for acknowledging China’s efforts in helping Islamabad in this difficult time.

The ambassador said, “Friend in need is friend indeed. Together we can make difference.”

He concluded his message by extending sincere wishes to the Pakistani nation and wishing a healthy, safe and happy Ramazan.

Read More: Another batch of medical supplies from China arrives in Pakistan

Earlier today, China had sent another consignment of medical supplies to Pakistan to help Islamabad fight coronavirus pandemic, the army’s media wing had said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the supplies arrived in Pakistan included face masks, testing kits, ventilators, and protective clothes.

Moreover, a team of Chinese doctors had also arrived in Pakistan along with medical equipment to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments