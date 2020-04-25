Web Analytics
Pakistan will win fight against COVID-19: Chinese ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his confidence, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Saturday said that Pakistani government and the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will finally win in fight against the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Yao Jing said that Chinese government and people were extending all possible assistance and support to Pakistan in fight against COVID-19.

On the occasion, he thanked the Pakistani government and the ISPR for acknowledging China’s efforts in helping Islamabad in this difficult time.

 The ambassador said, “Friend in need is friend indeed. Together we can make difference.”

He concluded his message by extending sincere wishes to the Pakistani nation and wishing a healthy, safe and happy Ramazan.

Earlier today, China had sent another consignment of medical supplies to Pakistan to help Islamabad fight coronavirus pandemic, the army’s media wing had said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the supplies arrived in Pakistan included face masks, testing kits, ventilators, and protective clothes.

Moreover, a team of Chinese doctors had also arrived in Pakistan along with medical equipment to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

 

