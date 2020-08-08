Pakistan to set world record of planting most saplings in a day: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday announced that they will set a new world record by planting 3.5 million saplings in one day, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Malik Amin Aslam said that 3.5 million saplings will be planted in the country on Sunday.

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also plant a sapling in Korang, Islamabad tomorrow evening. The advisor said all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital will participate in plantation campaign.

Amin Aslam said that one million members of Tiger Force will also join the tree-planting drive. He said “Pakistan is the 5th most vulnerable country to climate change in the world and it is our responsibility to act now.”

The advisor, referring to a World Bank report on climate change, said if the action is not taken, six districts of Pakistan will be under threat to become inhabitable till 2050.

Expressing resolve to defeat climate change in Pakistan, he said Pakistan achieved ‘UN Climate Action Goal’ 10 years ahead of deadline.

