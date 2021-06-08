Pakistani celebs react to musician Farhad Humayun’s untimely death

Pakistan’s music scene was hit with an irreparable loss after news of ace musician Farhad Humayun’s untimely passing broke early on Tuesday.

The news has been met with an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry, with many celebs taking to social media to share their heartfelt condolences and prayers for ‘Fadi’.

Ace couturier turned actor Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen (HSY) turned to Instagram to express his distress at the news of his friend’s passing. “This feels so unreal. To write a tribute to a friend I’ve known for 30 years,” he said, before diving into a lengthy tribute to Humayun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy)

“From the moment we met, I recognized that Farhad was the talented one, the driven one, and the unstoppable one amongst us all,” said HSY, adding that his passion was music was inspiring. “Fahdi was a star before he was one because of his sheer talent. His talent was larger than life.”

VJ Anoushey Ashraf also took to Instagram to share a picture with Humayun and look back on their “effortless” friendship.

“Picking up each time from where we left off last time was our specialty. With you, friendship was effortless,” she recalled, sharing how he was always there to help her during her trials, even while “carrying the burden of that dreadful tumor” himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

“Today, I don’t mourn you. The loss is ours indeed, but celebrating your time here makes me smile and helps me navigate through the emotions I feel at the moment,” added Ashraf.

Umair Jaswal also shared a picture with Humayun with a long tribute. “We will remember your strength, your smile, your infectious positivity, and your laughter,” he said, before recalling the times that the two spent together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

Actor Adnan Siddiqui tweeted his condolence, saying, “Shook to know about the passing away of #FarhadHumayun. A young, talented life snatched by the cruel hands of fate way too soon,” while musician and comedian Mooroo said, “Farhad Humayun was my Pakistani musical hero through my teenage years. Sad to hear he passed away.“

Shook to know about the passing away of #FarhadHumayun. A young, talented life snatched by the cruel hands of fate way too soon. Life is so fragile…May Allah grant him higher place in Jannah . Ameen 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/evWrlgC4ys — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) June 8, 2021

I grew up listening to overload, being inspired, electrified and entranced by it. Farhad humayun was my pakistani musical hero through my teenage years. Sad to hear he passed away and suffered with cancer so. He will always be the king of the drums. Allah maghfirat farmayein. pic.twitter.com/yUSPzxoqE5 — Mooroo (@Mooroo4) June 8, 2021

Even more tributes have been trickling in… watch this space as we update and compile them here.

Comments

comments