Pakistani climber, son to ascend K2 without oxygen by tomorrow

SKARDU: Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara has announced that he along with his son would be hoisting the Pakistan flag at the K2 peak on Monday morning after scaling the second highest peak of the globe without oxygen, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Sadpara shared a photo of him along with his son and said that they had reached C3 point from the base camp and after taking some rest, they will begin their expedition to climb K2 without oxygen from 9:00 pm today.

الحمداللہ ! میں اپنے بیٹے کے ہمراہ C3 پر پہنچ گیا , کچھ دیر آرام کے بعد اپنا سفر رات 9 بجے شروع کریں گے اور انشاءاللہ صبح 9 بجے ہم اپنی منزل سر کرنے کے بعد پاکستان پرچم کو لہرائیں گے – ہمیں اپنی دُعاؤں میں یاد رکھیں 🇵🇰 Zindabad pic.twitter.com/ydGlZGbzCi — Muhammad Ali Sadpara (@Alisadparaa) January 24, 2021



“Insh’Allah! we will be able to complete our expedition by 9:00 am on Monday and will hoist the Pakistani flag on the peak of K2,” he said in a message on the micro-blogging site.

He further asked the nation to remember them in their prayers.

اٹھ باندھ کمر کیا ڈرتا ہے پھر دیکھ خدا کیا کرتا ہے#K2winter2021 pic.twitter.com/1BNWMZEAqC — Muhammad Ali Sadpara (@MAliSadpara) January 24, 2021



It is pertinent to mention here that a team of Pakistani and foreign climbers had begun their expedition to ascend the second highest mountain of the globe, K2, without oxygen to set a world record, days after the peak was scaled for the first time in winter by a Nepalese team.

We are embarking on the mission to summit the mountain and the team will include me, my son Sajid Sadpara and John Snorri, Muhammad Ali Sadpara said and asked the entire nation to pray for their success.

“We will make our country proud by achieving the milestone of climbing the top peak without oxygen,” the mountaineer said adding that although their mission was difficult but not impossible.

