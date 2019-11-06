Pakistani diplomats still being harassed by Afghan officials in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani diplomats continued to be harassed by intelligence officials in Kabul and its sub-missions on the 5th consecutive day even after Pakistan conveyed its concerns to Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a video, an armed man can be seen coming out from his car and walking near the vehicle of Pakistani diplomats.

The Foreign Office on Sunday had summoned Afghan Charge d’Affairs and conveyed serious concerns over the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Pakistani diplomats were obstructed by Kabul officials on roads, often hit by anonymous motorcycles while heading towards the Pakistani Embassy from their residencies in the capital city.

The Afghan officials started harassing Pakistani officials from the Saturday night as their vehicles had been stopped on different routes and inappropriate remarks launched against them.

The diplomats had complained about facing difficulties in their movements in Afghanistan while being heading towards Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

The complaints have not emerged for the first time in Afghanistan as Pakistani diplomats faced difficulties in movements in the past and harassed by Kabul officials.

