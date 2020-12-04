Pakistani HC in Dhaka meets Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Wajid

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries, Pakistani High Commissioner (HC) in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui met with Bangladeshi Premier Sheikh Hasina Wajid, said a statement released by Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani embassy, Sheikh Hasina expressed “good wishes” for Pakistan and welcomed Siddiqui and assured him of full support in the discharge of his official duties.

The statement added that the Pakistani high commissioner (HC) conveyed the message of goodwill and friendship from PM Imran Khan, which Sheikh Hasina “reciprocated with her greetings and good wishes for the leadership of Pakistan”.

“The two sides agreed to further strengthen the existing fraternal relations between the two countries,” said the high commission.

The development comes after, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a telephone call to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wajid to inquire after her health and conveyed his best wishes, in the month of October.

The prime minister had underscored the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries.

PM Imran Khan had reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, said a press release issued by PM House office.

