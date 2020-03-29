Pakistani national succumbs to coronavirus in Italy

A Pakistani national residing in one of the epicenter’s of the global coronavirus pandemic has succumbed to his illness on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The deceased whose name has been revealed to be Sher Khan was residing in the city of Turin in Italy.

Sher Khan was admitted to a medical facility five days prior after he exhibited symptoms of the dangerous novel coronavirus.

On March 11, Foreign Office (FO) confirmed the death of a Pakistani national from coronavirus in Italy who was residing in Milan city for many years.

The FO spokesperson said in a statement a Pakistani national infected with COVID-19 died in Italy’s Milan city.

With 92,472 confirmed cases, Italy appears to have the highest death rate on the planet. Compare it to China, which has a roughly similar number of confirmed cases at 81,997, but under a third as many deaths, at 3,299.

Indeed Italy now has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world after the United States, which stands at 105,470. But the US has a fraction of the deaths, at just over 1,700.

As Italy enters its sixth week of restrictions, many are asking: why does its death rate seem so much higher than other countries?

Experts say it’s down to the country’s large elderly population which is more susceptible to the virus

