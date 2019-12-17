WATCH: Pakistani-origin British MP Afzal Khan takes oath in Urdu

LONDON: Pakistan-origin British MP Afzal Khan who recently won in the general elections – surprised many by taking her oath in Urdu, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Thrilled to be back in Parliament as an MP for Manchester. I am proud to represent a city where over 200 languages are spoken,” he said in a tweet.

Thrilled to be back in #Parliament as an MP for #Manchester. I am proud to represent a city where over 200 languages are spoken. Today at the swearing-in ceremony, I recited my oath in #Urdu to honour my father who served in the British Indian Army. #DiversityinParliament pic.twitter.com/CQ1RKMIUwh — Afzal Khan MP (@Afzal4Gorton) December 17, 2019

It must be noted that at least 15 British citizens of Pakistani origin declared victorious on their seats in the contest of general election of the United Kingdom (UK).

After the emergence of results of UK general elections, most of the British Pakistanis won their electoral contests from Labour Party followed by the number of winning candidates of Pakistani origin belonging to the Conservative Party.

Among Labour Party candidates, Naz Shah won the general election from Bradford, Khalid Mehmood from Birmingham, Yasmin Qureshi from South Bolton, Afzal Khan from Manchester’s Gorton, Tahir Ali from Birmingham’s Hall Green, Muhammad Yaseen from Bedfordshire, Imran Hussain from Bradford East, Zarah Sultana from Coventry South, Shabana Mahmood from Birmingham Ladywood once again and Rozina Ali from Tooting.

Among candidates belong to the Conservative Party, Nusrat Ghani from Wealden, Imran Ahmed from Bedfordshire, Sajid Javid from Bromsgrove, Rehman Chishti from Gillingham and Saqib Bhatti from Meriden.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 70 candidates of British Pakistanis had been given tickets by Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrats parties for the first time, whereas, many are contesting the UK general election as independent candidates

