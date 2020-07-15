None of Pakistani pilots possess dubious ATPL licenses: PALPA

KARACHI: Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (PALPA) on Wednesday said that none of the pilots in Pakistan possesses dubious ATPL licenses, ARY NEWS reported.

Our point of view got vindicated once again after the Director General (DG) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) conveyed to the DG CAA of Oman in a letter that none of the pilots in Pakistan possesses dubious ATPL licenses, said the pilots association.

The PALPA said that the letter quoted that none of the licenses is dubious and shows that the matter was not handled in an amicable manner.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (PCAA) acting director-general, Hassan Nasir Jamy, on Tuesday highlighted that the institution has already verified 96 Pakistani pilots out of 104 names received from various civil aviation authorities and foreign airlines.

The PCAA acting director and aviation secretary, Hassan Nasir Jamy, sent a letter to Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) – Oman in order respond their concerns regarding the issue of suspicious licences of the pilots.

He apprised the Oman aviation authority that the Aviation Division and PCAA have embarked on the drive to ensure safety and security of passengers and airlines operations in line with the Pakistani government’s resolve on the accountability and reforms’ agenda. He stated that the move was in continuation of ensuring transparency, merit and competence in all sectors.

The letter also read that some concerns were raised about the validity of some pilots’ licences to ensure maximum safety in air travel and the process of verifying the credentials through forensic scrutiny was initiated by the federal government.

Jamy clarified that all CPL and ATPL pilot licences issued by the PCAA are ‘genuine and validly issued’ and added that none of the licences is fake rather the matter has been misconstrued and incorrectly highlighted in the media and social media.

