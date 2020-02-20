Pakistani rupee picks up 3 paisa against dollar
KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee, extending an upward trend, picked up three paisa against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday, reported ARY News.
According to forex dealers, the local unit settled at 154.23 versus the greenback as compared to yesterday’s closing of 154.26.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend with its benchmark KSE-100 index losing 92 points to settle at 40,481 at the end of today’s trading.
