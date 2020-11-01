Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Jawad Ahmad after testing positive has quarantined himself at his home as a precautionary measure.

Earlier on Saturday, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Senator Musadik Malik tested positive for coronavirus.

According to details, PML-N leader Musadik Malik in his message on Twitter had said that, I have just received my COVID-19 result, unfortunately, I am coronavirus positive.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs had also tested positive for coronavirus.

In his statement on Twitter he had said that he has quarantine himself after testing positive for virus.

