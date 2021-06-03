Pakistanis over 18 start receiving COVID-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday started vaccinating citizens over 18 years of age against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Vaccine registration for people aged 18 and older began on May 27. Citizens can sign up for Covid-19 vaccination by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

In a message on his official Twitter account today, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said, “The acceleration of vaccination drive in the country being made possible by huge investment by the federal govt.”

“So far the procurement of vaccine has reached nearly quarter of a billion dollars. Much more to be spent next year for the vaccines procurement,” he added.

Pakistan reported 92 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 21,022.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the COVID-19 cases witnessed a minor surge over the past 24 hours as many as 2,028 new cases of the COVID-19 detected. The overall country’s caseload stands at 926,695.

