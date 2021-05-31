Covid-19 vaccination of citizens over 18 to start Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Monday to start scheduling Covid-19 vaccination for citizens above 18 years of age from Thursday.

In a message on his official Twitter handle, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said: “In today’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting it was decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered 18 plus from thursday the 3rd of june.”

“With this step the vaccination of all eligible age groups would carried out,” he said, appealing to people to sign up for vaccination as soon as possible.

On May 27, the government started registering citizens aged 18 and above for vaccination against Covid-19. People in the age bracket of 19 to 30 years were asked to register themselves by sending CNIC to 1166.

On Sunday, Asad Umar said that Pakistan set a new record of most vaccinations in a day after nearly 400,000 people received COVID jabs on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that over 383,000 people received COVID jabs on Saturday, setting a new record of most vaccinations in a day.

“So far seven million people have been vaccinated in the country,” he said.

