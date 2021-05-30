Pakistan receives 500,000 more Chinese Sinovac vaccines

ISLAMABAD: Yet another consignment of Sinovac Covid vaccines have Sunday landed in Pakistan from China as the bid to jab people against the global pandemic continues in the country with a variety of vaccinations flying in, ARY News reported citing health department sources.

A Pakistan International Airline plane landed at Islamabad airport earlier today with about 500,000 Sinovac Covid vaccines, sources inside the health ministry confirmed the development.

The new consignment of Covid vaccines, bought from a Chinese company, has been shifted to the office of the federal Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) from where they will be assigned to various vaccination centers.

READ: NCOC decides to establish separate COVID vaccination centres for teachers

Separately earlier today, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has decided to establish separate COVID vaccination centres for the teachers and educational staff, sources said.

The decision has been made to expedite the vaccination process for the teachers and the non-teaching staff amid the third wave of the pandemic.

New centres would be established countrywide at the tehsil level, while separate counters would be reserved for the teachers at the already functional vaccination centres countrywide, sources said.

Comments

comments