152 more Pakistanis stranded in Saudi Arabia return home

FAISALABAD: As many as 152 more Pakistanis stranded in Saudi Arabia owing to coronavirus pandemic and suspension of flight operations returned to homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Airport sources said that a special flight of the national flag carrier PK-8764 brought the stranded countrymen from Jeddah to Faisalabad International Airport.

The sources maintained that out of the total, 79 passengers have been shifted to a quarantine facility established at FAST University in Chanute while 72 have been shifted to quarantine centres established at three different hotels in the city for screening and testing them for the COVID-19.

They said that one of the passengers has left for Mianwali as he opted to quarantine himself at his home.

Earlier on May 17, 274 more nationals had returned home from a special flight from Saudi Arabia as the repatriation process continued for stranded Pakistanis in different countries.

The special flight with 274 passengers on board flew from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah had landed in Peshawar that day.

Upon the arrival of the flight, the airport authorities had conducted coronavirus screening and medical check-ups of the passengers. After the completion of medical examination, the passengers had been sent to quarantine under the supervision of district administration.

