274 Pakistanis return home from Saudi Arabia

PESHAWAR: 274 more nationals have returned home from a special flight from Saudi Arabia as the repatriation process continued for stranded Pakistanis in different countries, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The special flight with 274 passengers on board flew from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah landed in Peshawar today.

Upon the arrival of the flight, the airport authorities have conducted coronavirus screening and medical check-ups of the passengers.

After the completion of medical examination, the passengers have been sent to quarantine under the supervision of district administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government decided to operate eight more flight to Saudi Arabia between May 23 and May 31 and for bringing back nationals.

The five flights of the national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and three of Saudia Airlines will be departed to different destinations in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

On May 15, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had released revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international private aircraft flights.

The aviation authority had ended condition for passengers to be quarantined in a government facility or hotel after being tested negative for coronavirus.

However, those passengers tested positive for COVID-19 will be bound to stay at a quarantine facility for the prescribed period. Moreover, the passengers who have not detected with COVID-19 will be allowed to stay at their residences as the authority included the regulation for home isolation.

