116 more Pakistanis stranded in Turkey return home

FAISALABAD: At least 116 more Pakistanis stranded in Turkey owing to coronavirus pandemic and suspension of flight operations returned to homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

Airport sources said that a special flight of the national flag carrier brought the stranded countrymen from Ankara to Faisalabad International Airport.

The sources maintained that out of the total, 55 passengers have been shifted to a quarantine facility established in Chanute while 59 passengers have been shifted to quarantine centres established at four different hotels in the city for screening and testing them for the COVID-19.

Earlier on May 5, another special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had landed at the Islamabad International airport with 284 Pakistanis stranded in Turkey.

As per details, PIA’s flight No, PK-784 had landed in Islamabad from Istanbul. The repatriated Pakistanis had been screened by the medical teams at the airport and had been shifted to the quarantine facility.

The airport sources had said, two of the passengers had been shifted to PIMS over worsening health condition.

