Pakistanis stranded in UAE to be brought back via special flight

ISLAMABAD: In a step to bring home the Pakistanis stranded at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, the federal government has allowed to operate a special flight from the United Arab Emirates to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, 150 stranded Pakistanis will arrive homeland tonight via a special flight of an airline flydubai.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said that the special flight will land at Islamabad International Airport at 12:10 am tonight.

In order to facilitate the stranded pax at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, GoP has decided to allow operation of one flight by Fly Dubai to Isb. It will be a special flight to Isb with about 150 pax on board. Flight is expected to arrive at IIAP at 0010 hours on 24th March 2020. — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) March 23, 2020

Earlier on March 21, amid increasing threat of novel coronavirus, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suspended its international flight operations.

The international flight operation will remain suspended from March 22 till March 28. However, domestic flights will continue as per schedule.

The flight operation across the globe had been suspended as a precautionary measure to control over the outbreak of the coronavirus, as a number of other countries had been also suspended their flight operations due to the risk.

