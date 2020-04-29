Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump to 14,885

ISLAMABAD: With confirmation of 806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the number of total confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 14,885, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to National command and Operation Centre, 11,133 people are still under treatment from which 111 are said to be critical, while 3,425 patients have recovered so far.

With 26 more deaths in last 24 hours, the number of total coronavirus fatalities now stand at 327.

According to National Command and Operation Center, these include 5,827 cases in Punjab, 5,291 in Sindh, 2,160 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 915 in Balochistan, 330 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 297 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

The country has conducted 165911 tests so far to detect the virus.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had announced that martyr status would be accorded to those health professionals who lost their lives in fight against COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Zafar Mirza had said that the families of the deceased health professionals will be given a relief package at par with the martyrs of the armed forces.

He had maintained that 100 per cent pension, government house and a compensation cheque up to Rs10,000,000 will be given to the families.

