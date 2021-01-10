Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases top 500,000

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 46 more lives in the country during the past 24 hours, lifting the countrywide death toll from the disease to 10,644.

According to the latest update shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,899 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, taking the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 502,416.

Also Read: Pakistan in talks with five companies to get coronavirus vaccines: Faisal Sultan

A total of 44,410 samples were tested, out of which 2,899 turned to be positive. The number of recovered patients stands at 456,969. 2,278 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 225,509 cases, Punjab 144,909, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 61,148, Balochistan 18,373, Islamabad 39, 120, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,478, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,879.

Also Read: Coronavirus variants may lead to false negative results

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Pakistan is in talks with five international coronavirus vaccine producing companies for the purchase.

Speaking in ARY News program Sawal Ye Hai, Dr Faisal said that Islamabad is in contact with five companies of the three countries of the world including, the China, United Kingdom and Russia to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Comments

comments