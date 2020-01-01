Pakistan’s economy to take off in 2020: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Expressing hope, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s economy will take off in year 2020, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with laying of the foundation of a new campus of the Air University in Islamabad, PM Imran said that stock market boosted and dollar stabilized in the past year owing to the effective measures taken by the incumbent government.

“No doubt the nation had to go through a tough time,” he said and added that hard times come to test nations.

The prime minister vowed that the government will steer the country out of all crises and added that his vision is to transform Pakistan into a welfare state.

Talking about higher education, PM Imran said that provision of quality education to students was his top priority.

Earlier on December 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that 2020 will be the year of national progress, economic stability and poverty alleviation.

Presiding over a meeting of senators associated with the ruling and allied parties, PM Imran had said that the government will initiate mega development projects in the new year to facilitate the masses.

He had said that the fruit of real change will reach to the masses in the forthcoming year. Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the Parliament, PM Imran had urged the senators to focus on making legislating on issues of public concern.

