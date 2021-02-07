UN acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: In a major achievement, the United Nations has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts against terrorist groups, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the 27th report to the UN Security Council by the UN monitoring team responsible for tracking terrorist groups, the threat from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had resulted in over 100 cross-border attacks within three months last year.

The report also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for apprehending individuals engaging in terrorism financing. India helped reunite the splinter groups of TTP in Afghanistan.

The reunification of splinter groups of TTP in Afghanistan has enhanced the threat of terrorism to not only Pakistan but the entire region, it added.

“Five entities pledged alliance to the TTP in July and August-2020, including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group and the Usman Saifullah group.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Munir Akram had handed over a dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the Indian sponsorship of TTP and JuA last year. He had said, “We now have gathered irrefutable evidence that India is engaged in a systematic campaign to destabilize Pakistan through terrorist attacks, promotion of secession and subversion in what is called Hybrid 5th generation war.”

