Pakistan has exposed Indian state sponsorship of terrorism in dossier: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that Pakistan has exposed Indian state sponsorship of terrorism in its dossier containing incontrovertible evidence.

In an interview with Global Village Space, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan’s dossier containing irrefutable evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan has exposed New Delhi’s nefarious designs at the international level.

Responding to a question about how the world reacted after his [DG ISPR] joint presser along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi about Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, the military’s spokesperson replied, “After Pakistan’s dossier, the world now is openly talking about India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.”

The dossier also contains details of rights violations by the Indian government in the occupied Kashmir., the DG ISPR said and added that New Delhi is on the back foot after August 5, 2019.

He said that a copy of the dossier was also submitted to the office of the United Nations Secretary General’s office.

CPEC

Responding to a query related to the security threats for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from India, he said that Indians have openly said that they won’t let CPEC projects to be completed on the time.

Major General Iftikhar said that CPEC is the target of the enemies of Pakistan as it is a game-changer project for Islamabad and the entire region.

India formed an anti-CPEC cell which is directly reporting to Indian PM Narendra Modi, to destabilized the mega projects, DG ISPR maintained.

Afghan issue

Replying to another question about Afghan soil being used in terrorism in Pakistan and targeting CPEC, Major General Babar Iftikhar said that, Islamabad has been talking with the Afghan leadership about the issue.

Due to the capacity issues of the Afghan government, Pakistan does not blames Kabul much for use of its soil in terror activities in Pakistan.

“India using Afghan soil to target CPEC, New Delhi patronizing terrorists.” The DG ISPR said that Pakistan is fully capable and prepared to defend CPEC and national security.

Our Chinese partners are also happy with the security steps placed by Pakistan for the labour and companies working on the CPEC projects.

DG ISPR said that a special division has been raised for the protection of CPEC projects and eight to nine regular regiments are also deployed to protect the economic corridor.

Occupied Kashmir plight

On occupied Kashmir’s plight, Major General Babar Iftikhar said that India linking Kashmiris fight for freedom with Pakistan to distract the world’s attention from the IoK.

The recent declaration of the Organisation of the Islamic Organisation (OIC) has supported Pakistan’s stance over occupied Kashmir that India is carrying out worst right violations in the valley.

DG ISPR said Pakistan always tried to settle its dispute with India through dialogue, but India always walked away.

He underlined the need to normalize the situation in the region.

