US appreciates Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: US Charge d’ Affaires Ms. Angela Aggeler has appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process, ARY News reported.

This she said while speaking to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Matters of mutual interest, including regional security situation, particularly the Afghan Peace Process, were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contribution to conflict prevention in the region and lauded Islamabad’s role in the peace process.

Earlier this month, United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad had called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the ISPR, both of them had discussed the regional security situation and the peace process besides also discussing Pakistan-Afghan border management and measures needed for lasting peace in the neighboring war-torn country.

Zalmay Khalilzad had also lauded the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region during his meeting with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

